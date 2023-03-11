LAHORE - Closing ceremony of three-week 108th ITPP International Training Program in Performance Auditing was held at Grand Emperor Hall, Nishat Hospitality Lahore. Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider was the chief guest. Three weeks International Training Program in Performance Auditing (108-ITP) was organized by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore from 20th February 2023 to 10th March 2023. 12 senior audit managers from Uganda and Pakistan participated.
Staff Reporter
March 11, 2023
