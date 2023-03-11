Share:

LAHORE - Closing ceremony of three-week 108th ITPP International Train­ing Program in Perfor­mance Auditing was held at Grand Emperor Hall, Nishat Hospitality Lahore. Additional Audi­tor General of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider was the chief guest. Three weeks International Training Program in Performance Auditing (108-ITP) was orga­nized by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore from 20th February 2023 to 10th March 2023. 12 senior audit managers from Uganda and Paki­stan participated.