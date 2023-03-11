Share:

FAISALABAD - Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shaukat Masih Sindhu recovered 82,747-kilogramme ghee and vegeta­ble oil from an illegal godown.

A spokesman for the local adminis­tration said here on Friday that the AC Jaranwala, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at vegetable market and seized huge quantity of ghee and vegetable oil, which was stored in a godown il­legally.

The AC sealed premises and further action against its owner was under progress, he added.

DACOIT GANG BUSTED

Factory Area police busted a dacoit gang by arresting its six active mem­bers including ring leader and re­covered three stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A spokesperson of the police said here on Friday that the team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing six dacoits of a gang in­cluding ring leader Sufiyan and his accomplices Gulfam, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Fahad Riaz and Mohsin Af­zal who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, six pistols, cash amount­ing to Rs50,000, mobile phones and other items from them.

Further investigation was under­way, he added.