FAISALABAD - Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shaukat Masih Sindhu recovered 82,747-kilogramme ghee and vegetable oil from an illegal godown.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Friday that the AC Jaranwala, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at vegetable market and seized huge quantity of ghee and vegetable oil, which was stored in a godown illegally.
The AC sealed premises and further action against its owner was under progress, he added.
DACOIT GANG BUSTED
Factory Area police busted a dacoit gang by arresting its six active members including ring leader and recovered three stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
A spokesperson of the police said here on Friday that the team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing six dacoits of a gang including ring leader Sufiyan and his accomplices Gulfam, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Fahad Riaz and Mohsin Afzal who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.
The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, six pistols, cash amounting to Rs50,000, mobile phones and other items from them.
Further investigation was underway, he added.