RAWAlPINDI - The Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Friday arrested nine besides recovering over 825 grams of hashish, 21 bottles of liquor, 20 cans of beer, four 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession. A police spokesperson said that Naseerabad police held Shakeel for having 300 grams of hashish and Saddar Police rounded up one Faisal for carrying 525 grams of hashish.