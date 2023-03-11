Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 97-kanal of state land from illegal occupants during the last month in the division.

This was said by Regional Direc­tor ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema while talking to media here on Friday.

She said the ACE arrested six ac­cused involved in corruption cases and a proclaimed offender as well. She added that the ACE had submit­ted nine challans to court. She said the ACE had conducted three raids and arrested three accused of bribe cases with recovery of Rs95,000.

NEWLY-APPOINTED CEO HEALTH ASSUMES CHARGE

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Sa­rodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir on Fri­day assumed his office. After tak­ing charge, he visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital 46-SB and checked facilities being provided to patients. He also checked the staff attendance and inspected cleanli­ness situation in the hospital. All possible resources would be uti­lised to provide the best health fa­cilities to the masses in the district, he vowed.

SECRETARY VISITS E&T OFFICE SARGODHA

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Friday visited the E&T office Sargodha. He in­spected various branches of the de­partment and met with people. The secretary also visited Trust Plaza, Laari Adda, Qainchi Mor, Awan Colony to view sealed properties here. On this occasion, he said after having authority the department would be able to seal commercial shops, plazas, markets, houses and non-tax-paid buildings.

Excise and Taxation officers Ja­ved Iqbal and Rao Iftikhar briefed the secretary about recovery from defaulters during the last eight months.

38 ARRESTED WITH 555 KITES, DRUGS, WEAPONS

Sargodha Police on Friday, in a crackdown, arrested 27 accused for kite-flying in the city.

The police also recovered 555 kites and four string rolls from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Shehbaz, Shaheen, Nasir, Naveed, Umair, Abid, Sanaullha, Tasawer, Wasif, Majeed and Ahmed besides recovering 1.5-kg hashish, seven pistols, nine guns, five Kalash­nikovs, 134 rounds, and 345 litres of liquor.

Separate cases have been regis­tered against the accused.