SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 97-kanal of state land from illegal occupants during the last month in the division.
This was said by Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema while talking to media here on Friday.
She said the ACE arrested six accused involved in corruption cases and a proclaimed offender as well. She added that the ACE had submitted nine challans to court. She said the ACE had conducted three raids and arrested three accused of bribe cases with recovery of Rs95,000.
NEWLY-APPOINTED CEO HEALTH ASSUMES CHARGE
Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Sarodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir on Friday assumed his office. After taking charge, he visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital 46-SB and checked facilities being provided to patients. He also checked the staff attendance and inspected cleanliness situation in the hospital. All possible resources would be utilised to provide the best health facilities to the masses in the district, he vowed.
SECRETARY VISITS E&T OFFICE SARGODHA
Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Friday visited the E&T office Sargodha. He inspected various branches of the department and met with people. The secretary also visited Trust Plaza, Laari Adda, Qainchi Mor, Awan Colony to view sealed properties here. On this occasion, he said after having authority the department would be able to seal commercial shops, plazas, markets, houses and non-tax-paid buildings.
Excise and Taxation officers Javed Iqbal and Rao Iftikhar briefed the secretary about recovery from defaulters during the last eight months.
38 ARRESTED WITH 555 KITES, DRUGS, WEAPONS
Sargodha Police on Friday, in a crackdown, arrested 27 accused for kite-flying in the city.
The police also recovered 555 kites and four string rolls from them.
Meanwhile, the police arrested Shehbaz, Shaheen, Nasir, Naveed, Umair, Abid, Sanaullha, Tasawer, Wasif, Majeed and Ahmed besides recovering 1.5-kg hashish, seven pistols, nine guns, five Kalashnikovs, 134 rounds, and 345 litres of liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.