LAHORE - Adnan TairanwalaPehlwan defeated Shahid PocharPehlwan to win the Jashan-e-Baharan Rustame-Punjab Dangal after a tough fight here at Punjab Stadium on Friday. As many as 30 bouts were competed in the presence of thousands of passionate fans in Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal which was held under the arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DG SBP M Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. Top national wrestlers demonstrated their desi kushti skills in their respective bouts.

In other major fights, Malu Pehlwan defeated Razzaq Pehlwan, M Yar Pehlwan beat Aftab Pehlwan while the fights of Ali and Sultan Pehlwan, Sajawal Goonga and Gullu Pehlwan and Heera and Ahmed Pehlwan finished without an outright winner. As per other results, Maroof beat Razaq, Junior Malu beat Qamar Abbas, Ramzan beat Asghar, Qurban beat Akaash, Hassan Ali by Shahbaz, Zeeshan beat Raheel Ilyas, Wajid Dasti beat Jalal, Bilal beat Ghafoor, Raza beat Current, Umair beat Chota Khurram, Hasan beat Shahzad, Mujahid beat Beera, Haroon beat Irfan, Waqas beat Munna, Hafiz beat Arslan, Mudassar beat Zaheer, Billu Pehlwan beat Hafiz Mamay Wala, Khurram beat Ramzan Kaka. World Beach Wrestling Champion Inam Butt, Olympian Bashir Bhola Bhala, Sher-e-Punjab Shahid Khoey Wala, PWF Secretary Arshad Sattar and Chairman PFKF Shabbir Mughal were also present on this occasion. Sikh guests Coach Gurcharan Singh, Kalwant Singh and Santok Singh Mandhair and thousands of wrestling fans enjoyed the thrilling fights of Jashan-e-Baharan Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal.