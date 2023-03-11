Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the country needed to enhance its export volume to achieve prosperity.

He also called for a transparent tax collection for increasing revenue.

Mr Iqbal also highlighted the need of hard work for lifting the poor people and providing them a level playing field while saying stability was required for any economic prosperity.

He said the history of 75 years showed the country was not able to implement the formulated policies. He added this short-sightedness pushed the country decades back.

The minister urged cooperation among all stakeholders for prosperity while mentioning national interests should not be sacrificed at the cost of politics.