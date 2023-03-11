Share:

LAHORE - A 137-run second wicket partnership from 79 balls between Danni Wyatt and Bismah Maroof, and a fourfer by Anam Amin was the cornerstone of Amazons’ 41 runs win over the Super Women in the second Women’s League exhibition match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Wyatt scored superb 97 off 45 balls with 17 fours and 3 sixes, while Bismah struck 11 fours in a 51-ball 73 not out to help Amazons collect 204-3 after electing to bat first. Lauren Winfield-Hill struck 11 fours and 3 sixes in her 42-ball 80 as the Super Women finished at 163- 9 with Anam registering figures of 4-0-17-4. Friday’s result meant the threematch series was now tied at one-all, with the decider to be played today (Saturday), which is also being celebrated to promote women’s empowerment through education in collaboration with CIRCLE Women. BRIEF SCORES: AMAZONS 204-3, 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 97, Bismah Maroof 73; Tuba Hassan 2-34) beat SUPER WOMEN 163-9, 20 overs (Lauren Winfield-Hill 80, Iram Javed 28; Anam Amin 4-17, Fatima Sana 2-38) by 41 runs.