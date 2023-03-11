Share:

LAHORE - The pairs of Amir Mazari/Abubakar Talha and Bilal Asim and Hamid Israr clinched the U-14 and U-18 doubles titles respectively in the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

In the boys U-14 doubles final, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) and Abubakar Talha (Wapda) were up against spirited pair of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail and outclassed them by 6-0, 6-1. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Bilal Asim/Hamid Israr beat Mahatir Muhammad/ Hamza Rehmat 6-1, 6-2. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Abdur Rehman/ Hajra Suhail beat Ibraheem Hussain Gill/Rashid Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-0. All the singles finals will be played today (Saturday). Mr. Arif Saeed, CEO Service Industries, will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.