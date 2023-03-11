Share:

LAHORE - The anti-polio campaign in 13 districts of Punjab would start from March 13 and as many as 11.35 million children up to the age of five years would be immunized. The campaign will last for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and for five days in Bahawal­pur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. The Chief Secre­tary Punjab Zahid Akhter Za­man stated while reviewed the arrangements in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. Caretaker Minis­ter for Primary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link whereas the Secretary Special­ized Healthcare, Secretary Pri­mary Healthcare, officials of the health department and rep­resentatives of international organizations working for po­lio eradication were also pres­ent. The Chief Secretary said it was important to continue the collective efforts against the vi­rus. He added that the deputy commissioners should pay special attention to the quality and coverage of the anti-polio drive. He said that the only solution to prevent poliovirus is the vaccine, therefore par­ents must cooperate with the teams.