RAWAlPINDI - To celebrate International Women’s Day, the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) organised the first All Pakistan Women Universities Conference on Women and leadership with the support of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council on Friday.

The conference aimed to devise ways to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Female vice chancellors from all seven member universities including FJWU, Government College Women University Faisalabad, lahore College for Women University, Government College Women University Sialkot, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Women University Swabi, and Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, jointly organised the event. In her opening remarks, Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, proposed a four-point agenda for the consortium including focusing on sustainability, participatory approaches, identifying priority areas, and establishing clear structures for effective strategy building. She stressed the importance of young energies and synergies to ensure the consortium’s progress and sustainability.

Dr. Irene Tracy, Vice Chancellor, University of Oxford, congratulated the female vice chancellors and informed about the measures they are taking in the UK to support British women. Dr. Rubina Farooq, Vice Chancellor, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, stressed upon increasing women’s visibility on all important platforms to support each other, while Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, lahore College for Women University, emphasised the importance of keeping one’s ambitions high and fighting inner fears.

Dr. Rukhsana Kausar, Vice Chancellor, Government College Women University Sialkot, highlighted the need for a future roadmap in the form of specific universities and stressed that women are emotionally intelligent and can prove better managers, which they must utilise.

Dr. Safia Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, highlighted the need for a bio-based innovative economy and stressed the importance of university-industry collaboration to make research more effective. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi, emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and putting universities on the path of innovation through business to support the national economy.

Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, pledged her full support for the consortium online. Dr Shahnaz Wazir Ali also addressed the gathering and emphasised on the importance of devising effective strategies for the training of young female faculty recruited in the universities. Dr. Kanwal stressed upon the importance of building effective networks and collaborative team work to achieve the tasks at hand.

Professor Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan from HEC (former vice chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University) and Dr. Sahista Naqvi applauded Dr. Saima Hamid’s vision for bringing together all vice chancellors and highlighted the importance of effective coordination for devising a future roadmap and achieving the consortium’s goals. All involved female vice chancellors unanimously agreed to prioritise areas and congratulated Dr. Saima Hamid for hosting the conference and appreciated her hard work and vision.

The HEC and British Council offered their support in the form of technical, knowledge sharing, goodwill, and financial incentives. The consortium will arrange a capacity-building project and a series of webinars and seminars in different member and non-member universities to make it more effective and meaningful.