ATTOCK - Attock City police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from their possession. FIR under the relevant acts has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Mehban Masih r/o Mohala Awan Sharif, Yasir Masih r/o R Block, Aslam Masih r/o Mohala Eidgah and Noaman Masih r/o G Block Attock. Police also recovered three cell phones and Rs 7300 from their possession.