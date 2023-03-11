Share:

PESHAWAR - A one-day seminar on the topic of Reproductive Healthcare Act 2020 was organized by the Population Welfare District at Ghilnai Hospital District Mohmand.

The seminar was aimed to create awareness among people about the Act and its importance in ensuring reproductive healthcare for all. Addressing the seminar, District Population Officer Ghafoor Shah said that the seminar was an important initiative to raise awareness among the public and stakeholders about the Act and its implementation.

He said that the act is a significant step towards ensuring reproductive healthcare and rights for all in the province. Dr. Muhammad Hayat Afridi, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ghilnai, highlighted the significance of the RHC Act 2020, which allows parents to make informed decisions about the number of children, spacing, and timing of births. The seminar was attended by Deputy DHO Dr. Parvaiz Khan, National Program Coordinator Dr. Mehtamam Shah, lady health workers of health department, and other officials of the health department.