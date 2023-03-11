Share:

LAHORE-Bahria Town Private Limited and AA International signed a MoU Friday to strengthen their collaboration on construction projects. The signing ceremony was held in Bahria Town Lahore. Commodore (Retd) Muhammad Ilyas, VCE Bahria Town, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas, COO Bahria Town Lahore, and other high officials from Bahria Town attended the event while Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan and Atif Husain, CEO AA International, were also present at the ceremony. Bahria Town is building a sports complex for the general public’s recreational needs. All of the prominent games and sports played internationally, including football, badminton, hockey, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and karate, will have playfields, indoor arenas, and courts in the sports complex, where international standard sports academies and sports coaching facilities will also be established. In fostering sports and games in Pakistan, Bahria Town has always been enthusiastic and proactive. A great example of that is the Rafi Cricket Stadium Karachi, with a seating capacity of 50,000+ which is built on the same design as the Dubai Cricket Stadium. These efforts by Bahria Town will go a long way toward encouraging local and international sports and competitions in Pakistan. Whether it is entertainment, luxurious living, a healthy lifestyle, or economic prospects, Bahria Town has always taken all reasonable measures to provide its residents and the general public with amenities and facilities of an international standard. By signing this agreement, both parties agree to engage into a contract for the use of the locations for the greater good of the people and the country.

This MoU would support Bahria Town’s efforts to give the residents and general public more amenities, recreational facilities, and opportunities to grow.