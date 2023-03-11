Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government decided to make recruitment of teachers at union council level, Education De­partment official said on Friday.

He said that Balochistan Chief Min­ister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili had taken impor­tant decision for the improvement of education in the province.

In order to ensure transparency, the chief minister instructed to make the process of hiring teachers online.

He deplored, “If we talk about Pakistan, then the most backward and less literate province of Paki­stan is Balochistan.” Likewise, when it comes to primary and middle schools, thousands of schools were non-functional, he added.

Due to the lack of teachers, the quality of education in Balochistan was not as per the SDGs, although there were many other problems in­cluding resources, vast geography and conditions.

“Shortage of teachers is the main reason,” he said, adding that to meet the shortage, the Balochistan govern­ment decided to recruit teachers at the Union Council level for the first time. The main reason for this is to ensure the attendance of teachers, to meet the shortage of teachers bring­ing education to the doorstep of ev­ery child. “It is a joint decision of the cabinet to make every school func­tional as soon as possible and to meet the shortage of teachers in every situation where there was a shortage of teachers in Balochistan,” he main­tained. The spokesperson said that if anyone tried to create unnecessary obstacles, he would be dealt with iron hands. It should be kept in mind that for the recruitment of each dis­trict, the test should be taken in the same district, he added.

For the transparency of the merit, secretary education would go to each district and supervise all the process­es, he added.