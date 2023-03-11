Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education (BBISE) Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Friday here said that practical measures were being taken to improve the quality of educa­tion by eliminating the cheating culture.

He expressed this while visiting different exami­nation centres holding the ongoing annual matric exam in Quetta. He said that the purpose of his visit to exam centres was to monitor the conduct of exams in order to control duplicating systems and eliminate such bad activities from the mind of the students. He said that cheating was a disease that was pushing the new generation of the coun­try into the darkness of ignorance.

Balochistan government, he said, was leaving no stone unturned to end this scourge, asking all to fight together against the cheating system. “Only those nations are developed in the world who made knowledge their weapon and removed igno­rance from their country,” he held. “We also have to light the candle of knowledge for the construction and development of our country,” he added.