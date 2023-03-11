LAHORE - A delegation led by Allen Geng, General Manager Sales of Chinese company Yingli Solar, called on Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, at Governor House Lahore, here on Friday. Director, University of Lahore, Abu Zar Ghaffari accompanied the delegation. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, said that China was a time tested and trusted friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that China played a key role in bringing Pakistan out of the worst energy crisis in 2013. Governor Punjab said that Pakistan China Economic Corridor is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region. The governor further stated that it was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social development was stalled in the previous government. However, the govt is determined to take forward the CPEC project again in an effective manner. The Punjab governor appreciated the Chinese company for shifting the President’s House on solar energy in 2013. He also invited the Chinese company to work on the plan of installing a solar system at the Governor’s House. He said that there are vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan. He said that the use of solar energy is the need of the hour to tackle energy crisis, and environmental pollution.
Share:
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 11, 2023
Share: