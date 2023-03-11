Share:

LAHORE - A delegation led by Allen Geng, General Manager Sales of Chinese company Yingli Solar, called on Pun­jab Governor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, at Gov­ernor House Lahore, here on Friday. Director, Uni­versity of Lahore, Abu Zar Ghaffari accompanied the delegation. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Gov­ernor, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, said that Chi­na was a time tested and trusted friend of Pakistan who had supported Paki­stan in every difficult time. He said that China played a key role in bringing Pakistan out of the worst energy crisis in 2013. Governor Punjab said that Pakistan China Eco­nomic Corridor is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region. The governor further stated that it was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social de­velopment was stalled in the previous government. However, the govt is de­termined to take forward the CPEC project again in an effective manner. The Punjab governor appreci­ated the Chinese company for shifting the President’s House on solar energy in 2013. He also invited the Chinese company to work on the plan of installing a solar system at the Gover­nor’s House. He said that there are vast opportuni­ties for investment in var­ious sectors in Pakistan. He said that the use of so­lar energy is the need of the hour to tackle energy crisis, and environmental pollution.