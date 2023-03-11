Share:

Karachi-The delegation of Pakistan China Foundation met Acting Consul General Zhang Hao at Consulate General Karachi.

Acting Chinese Consul General Zhang Hao and Chairman of Pakistan China Foundation Nadeem A. Sheikh, Vice Chairman Syed Israr Ali, Secretary General Muhammad Qasim and Director Haris Ameen Bhatti discussed strengthening people-to-people friendship.

Nadeem A. Sheikh informed about the details of the work done since the establishment of the Foundation 25 years ago and said that the Foundation is always committed to promote exchanges and cooperation between the people of Pakistan and China at various levels and in various fields. He informed about the various future programs under the foundation this year. It is hoped that the efforts of the foundation will further promote the friendship between the people of two countries. Acting Consul General Zhang Hao thanked the delegation wholeheartedly and appreciated the cooperation of China-Pakistan Foundation in promoting China-Pakistan exchanges and people-to-people friendship over the past 25 years. The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi is ready to actively cooperate with the Foundation’s work and join hands with the Foundation to further strengthen China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and strengthen friendship.