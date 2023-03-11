Share:

CHITRAL - The University of Chitral on Friday distributed 3000 plants including 2000 fruit and 1000 flower plants free of charge to students in connection with ‘Green Day’. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at the University of Chitral, with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Zahir Shah, as the chief guest.

The ceremony was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Chitral, Dr Atif Jalib, as well as the heads of the Forest Department, Agriculture Department, Water and Soil Conservation Department, and other departments attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, experts stated that Chitral is a dry region where the mountains are mostly barren due to the lack of monsoon rains; the people of Chitral bear a greater responsibility to plant trees everywhere to promote forests in Chitral. Prof Dr Zahir Shah, Vice-Chancellor of Chitral University, stated that plants were necessary for human survival. He urged the participants to plant as many trees as possible to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and ensure their success.

Asif Ali Shah, Divisional Forest Officer, emphasised the importance of plants and trees, saying that natural disasters cannot be avoided until we control the loss of forests. These trees and plants not only provide us with clean air, but they also act as natural check dams, slowing the speed of flash floods.