LAHORE - During his marathon visits to inspect the developmental schemes, care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Friday inspected the CBD Bou­levard Gulberg underpass, the Lahore Bridge extension and the Samanabad underpass projects. He also inspected the alternate traffic arrangements at Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad. He directed to accelerate the speed adding that the projects should be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of the people. Early com­pletion of the projects was necessary for the smooth flow of traffic, he add­ed. During the construction period, the best management should be en­sured to keep the traffic flowing and special arrangements be made for this purpose. The related issues should be resolved quickly to avoid any delay, he added. The completion of the projects should be ensured within the given deadline as any de­lay in the projects of pub­lic importance cannot be tolerated under any cir­cumstances, he stressed. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, secre­tary housing, secretary information, commissioner, CTO & CCPO Lahore, DG PHA, MD WASA and others were also present.

CM CONDUCTS A SURPRISE VISIT TO CHILDREN HOME

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Anjuman-e-Sulemania Model Chil­dren Home late at night. He noted with regret that there was no soup in the toilet and the clean­liness conditions were also dilapidated while the water of the electric water cooler was disco­loured with rust parti­cles. The CM expressed his anger on seeing such a situation for the homeless children and ordered that the filter of the electric water cooler imme­diately. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the washrooms, dining hall, kitchen, and other rooms and instructed them to improve the overall cleanli­ness arrangements. He also checked the food items kept in the freezer. It is unacceptable to not provide support for children who have no one to turn to. There is an urgent need to improve the functioning of the institution, he added.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to the falling of a trolley into the canal in DG Khan and sought a report from the commis­sioner. He asked the administrative officers to personally supervise the rescue operation. The CM also ex­tended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and ordered to speed up the rescue activities while using all the resources to rescue the drowned people safely