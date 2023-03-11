Share:

LAHORE - The contract signing ceremony of the National Amateur Golf Championship was held here at Rawalpindi Golf Club in which Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) signed a sponsorship contract of the championship with Future Development Holdings (FDH) Private Limited as the title sponsor.

In this regard Brig (retd) Sajid Akram, Secretary PGF, welcomed all participants on behalf of the federation as PGF is the supreme body of golf in the Country. Addressing the press conference, PGF Secretary Brig (R) Sajid Akram said that the PGF would be holding the National Amateur Golf Championship in Lahore from April 27 to 30.

“It is endeavor of PGF to promote golf in the country in the bestpossible way, every day more and more youngsters are joining in to learn and improve their skills. We have 49 registered golf courses in the country out of which only 24 golf courses are 18/27 holes, he said.” Brig (R) Sajid Akram said: “We are also ensuring maximum possible international participation of our golfers. Our team, of two ladies and as many men, is currently representing Pakistan in Bangladesh.”

The championship includes Stroke Play Amateur, Senior & Ladies Championship; Inter Association Men & Senior Championship; International Team Match Men; International Team Match Ladies and J R Jayewardene Trophy. “We appreciate the support of FDH for sponsoring this World Class event and we assure them that with their support, the event will be conducted in a befitting manner.” He also lauded the effort of Muhammad Aslam Malik, Group COO FDH, Brig Nadeem Aslam, Project Director Smart City Lahore, Louis Fernandez, CDO Smart City Golf Course, Simon, Golf Superi Capital Smart City Golf Course in-charge and Malik Kamran PGF.