Share:

In these unprecedented times where inflation has become a living nightmare, and transportation fares becoming difficult to pay due to increases in fuel prices, home-based or work-from-home has been a blessing for those struggling to provide for themselves in this challenging period, especially students. The unemployment rate is hitting dangerous levels; students are managing their fees by working online part-time to support their studies.

Unfortunately, when home-based jobs provided an opportunity to work without having to worry about hikes in fuel prices and more, things have gone downhill with frequent power outages and weak internet coverage. Where people managed to work through load-shedding hours, power breakdowns for longer hours or KV feeders dripping frequently has become a new norm just when alternative opportunities became available. If situations like this continue, neither will the students nor the unemployed be able to work for their future and if this continues, the progress of the country seems inevitable and hopeless for all. Pakistan is indeed cursed.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.