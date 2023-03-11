Share:

A search has been continued on Saturday after a tractor trolley skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Basti Bhanda near Choti Zareen yesterday.

The tractor trolley was carrying 47 devotees who were going to attend a fair at Sakhi Sarwar shrine.

The rescuers retrieved 24 survivors, while 23 others were untraced, sources said.

Six bodies have also been retries, while remaining persons have been untraced so far, sources said.

Officials earlier said that the trolley was loaded with devotees mostly women and children who were going to attend a fair at local shrine.

The canal has been closed to Taunsa Barrage, and it would take 12 hours for drainage of water from it completely, officials said.

According to reports, over speeding was the cause of the deadly mishap.