DI KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said that ‘Sasta Bazaars’ would be established across the district in order to ensure the provision of food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He stated this during a meeting with notables of the area and government officers held here at his office.

The deputy commissioner said with the establishment of these Sasta bazaars the citizens would be provided with quality food items at cheap prices. He said the district administration would resolve the issues of the masses and assured that strict action would be taken against profiteering. Moreover, he said, the reforms process was being started from his own office so that maximum facilities be extended to the people.

Mansoor Arshad said that he was aware of the problems being faced by the people including encroachments and electricity-related, adding, a permanent resolution of these issues was being planned. He said the encroachments in the city would not be tolerated in any way. Power theft would not be allowed in the district and electricity thieves would be dealt with iron hands, the DC assured. Those electricity consumers who pay their bills regularly would be provided with facilities, he added.