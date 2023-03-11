Share:

SUKKUR - The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on March 13 in the Sukkur district in which more than 56,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated. A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem at his office here on Friday to review the arrangements in this regard. The DC said the members of the polio teams should perform their services properly, adding that not a single child should be left non-vaccinated during the campaign. He directed that children should be made aware of polio prevention in educational institutions. He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Saleh Putt taluka.