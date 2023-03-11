LAHORE - Sheikh Suleman, Director Taavun (Pvt) Ltd called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed issues related to the construction of Mubarak Center in Lahore. The Taavun Group will invest $500 million in this project. The CM assured all possible cooperation in the construction of the Mubarak Center and noted that this project will boost commercial and economic activities. He assured that the government will resolve the issues related to Mubarak Center without delay and added that the government wants maximum investment in Punjab so that new employment opportunities can be created.
Staff Reporter
March 11, 2023
