LAHORE - Teams of District Central and East have qualified for the final of the Karachi Games Women’s Softball event. In the first semifinal, District Central beat District East by just one run. Central scored 9 runs in the required three innings while Keamari scored 8 runs.

The runs for the winners were scored by Disha, Mah Noor, Zonash while for Keamari, the scorers were Maryam, Sabin and Anaya, who scored 2 runs each. In the second semifinal, District East won by 5 runs against West.

The East team scored 11 runs while the West could score six runs. Raina, Suzina and Zoha of East scored 6 runs, while Amina, Hamna and Jemina of West scored 2 runs each. The final will be played between Central and East today (Saturday) at 4:30 pm. District West and Keamari teams will be competing for the third position match.