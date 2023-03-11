Share:

Police, intelligence officials brief CEC about current security situation n ‘TTP is highly active’ in the KP province, ECP told n Raja says ‘information provided’ will help ECP ensure peaceful elections in two provinces.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Siknadar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ahead of the upcoming elections on Friday.

According to the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) spokes­person, the meeting was attended by the members of the Elec­tion Commission, rep­resentatives of law en­forcement agencies and sensitive institutions.

“Meeting (took place) in Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad with law enforcement agen­cies and premium intelligence agencies in connection with elections in the Punjab and KP under the chairmanship of Honourable Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan,” the ECP spokesman tweeted. During the meeting, the par­ticipants were briefed in detail on the current security situa­tion in the two provinces with reference to free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections. The briefing provided valuable in­sights that will assist the com­mission in making informed de­cisions regarding the conduct of the upcoming polls. A pri­vate TV channel Friday claimed that the ECP) was told that se­curity threats persist in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Tal­iban Pakistan’s (TTP) presence in the province. “There are many security concerns in the KP as the TTP is highly active in the province at the moment,” the news channel quoted of­ficials as saying. At the end of the meeting, CEC Siknadar Sul­tan Raja thanked all the partic­ipants and conveyed his grati­tude for the detailed briefing. He expressed his confidence that the information provided will enable the commission to take necessary measures to en­sure peaceful and transparent elections in the two provinces.