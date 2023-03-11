Police, intelligence officials brief CEC about current security situation n ‘TTP is highly active’ in the KP province, ECP told n Raja says ‘information provided’ will help ECP ensure peaceful elections in two provinces.
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Siknadar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ahead of the upcoming elections on Friday.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson, the meeting was attended by the members of the Election Commission, representatives of law enforcement agencies and sensitive institutions.
“Meeting (took place) in Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad with law enforcement agencies and premium intelligence agencies in connection with elections in the Punjab and KP under the chairmanship of Honourable Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan,” the ECP spokesman tweeted. During the meeting, the participants were briefed in detail on the current security situation in the two provinces with reference to free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections. The briefing provided valuable insights that will assist the commission in making informed decisions regarding the conduct of the upcoming polls. A private TV channel Friday claimed that the ECP) was told that security threats persist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) presence in the province. “There are many security concerns in the KP as the TTP is highly active in the province at the moment,” the news channel quoted officials as saying. At the end of the meeting, CEC Siknadar Sultan Raja thanked all the participants and conveyed his gratitude for the detailed briefing. He expressed his confidence that the information provided will enable the commission to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the two provinces.