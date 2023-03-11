Share:

LAHORE-Senate’s Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that he sees elections happening in the country, but the real problem is expensive electricity and economic crisis, which politicians should solve together.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition, Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that economic survival is necessary for the country’s survival and politicians should think about the economy first.

At this time, the promotion of solar energy is the solution to the country’s problems because it will generate cheap electricity, the import bill will be reduced and the dollar crisis tackled. In the current economic situation, this solar exhibition is a great achievement.

Chief organizer Saleem Khan Tanoli said that the purpose of this exhibition is to create awareness about alternative energy and promote solar. The government should remove the tax and ban on the import of solar equipment and exempt foreign capital so that the industry can run on cheap energy.

He further said that apart from Pakistan, 120 companies from Japan, China and other countries have set up stalls in the solar exhibition and this international solar exhibition will continue for three days.