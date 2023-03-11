Share:

MULTAN - A team of local administra­tion accompanying police demolished many illegal structures in different parts of the city during an anti-encroachment operation on Friday. The operation carried out on the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir cov­ered many areas of the city including Delhi Gate, Mum­tazabad, Vegetables Market, Foodgrain Market, and some thickly populated areas where encroachments were demolished and eleven (11) shops sealed, Assistant Com­missioner Seemal Mushtaq said. Business goods were taken into possession while many illegal occupants who had built illegal structures on state land were burdened with fine as a penalty, the AC City said. She said that the operation would continue on a daily basis and those found to be repeating viola­tion would face FIRs as per orders of the deputy com­missioner.