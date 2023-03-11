Share:

ISLAMABAD-Under the Pakistani government’s energy conservation plan, the process of shifting public sector buildings to solar power has been initiated officially. In the next five months, the Prime Minister House and PM Office will be completely converted to solar power. This initiative is part of the government’s plan to use renewable and eco-friendly energy alternatives besides cutting the cost of fuel imports. Under this initiative, about 300 to 500 megawatts power generation is expected. The initiative was taken to cut a huge amount out of the country’s expensive fuel import bill worth $27 billion.

While talking to the WealthPK, Director of Policy at the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDP) Syed Aqeel Hussain Jafri said some ministries of the federal government have already started switching to solar power, and some others are planning to do the same. “If energy supply is sustainable, a country’s economy will definitely go up,” he said, adding that the current energy crisis and other economic challenges have strengthened the perspective that renewable energy is the way forward for Pakistan.

Most of the electricity in Pakistan is generated though non-renewable energy sources such as oil, gas and coal, which makes up 66% of the total volume. Hydropower plants contribute 32% and nuclear energy plants 2% to the total energy mix. The government hopes that the energy conservation plan will open new options for renewable energy sources as Pakistan is among the countries with an ideal environment for solar energy generation.

According to a study by the World Bank, utilisation of just 0.071% of the country’s area for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels can meet Pakistan’s current electricity demand.

Pakistan also has some excellent wind resource potential in the southern and western parts of the country, as mentioned by the Global Wind Atlas.