PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, Tourism Department (KITEDoT) on Friday handed over heavy machinery and other equipment to relevant development authorities for tourist areas. The assistance was provided by World Bank as part of efforts to continue supporting facilities in tourist areas, said an official communiqué issued here adding that the machinery and equipment was given to Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority, Kalash Development Authority and Upper Swat Development Authority. The machinery included solid waste management machinery, trash bins, and 50 units each for all the development authorities, wheel loaders, with snow blower, angle blade, and angle sweeper’s snow brush, shovel and tractor with front end loader.