Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health experts on Friday advised pollen allergy patients to avoid outdoor activities without wearing face mask and walking around green areas where plants like mulberry trees have growing as spring season increases respiratory problems among capital residents.

Renowned allergy expert on pollen Dr Zawar Ali while talking to a private news channel said that pollen allergy in the capital was the most common disorder for residents every year, however, allergic people should wear masks while leaving the house and riding motorbikes and bicycles while unnecessary outings, especially during sunrise and sunsets should be avoided.

The problem particularly becomes severe among elderly people and children, he said, adding that sectors H-8, G-6, I-8 and F-10 are more common for allergic patients. More than eight plants are responsible for the high pollen count in Islamabad, he explained, adding that these plants include paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pine, grease, cannabis, dandelion, and alternaria.