LAHORE - FG Polo and BN Polo registered contrasting wins on the fourth day of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday. Juan Gustavo Ambroggio excelled in FG Polo’s nail-biting 7-6 win over DS Polo in the first match of the day.

Ambroggio played phenomenal polo and fired four fabulous goals for the winning side while Ramiro Zavaleta struck a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit one. Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet while Javier Guerrero and Daniyal Shaikh scored one goal each for DS Polo. FG Polo started well by hammering a brace each in the first and second chukkers to take a healthy 4-0 lead. DS Polo bounced back in the third chukker, thrashing three goals against one by FG Polo, who still had a 5-3 lead.

The fourth chukker saw FG Polo adding two more goals in their tally against one by DS Polo to stretch their lead to 7-4. DS Polo though dominated the fifth chukker, converting two back-to-back goals, yet they lost the match by 6-7. Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu steered BN Polo to a 10-7 victory over HN Polo in the second match of the day. Tito Ruiz smashed five fabulous goals while Baber Naseem hit a quartet and Hamza Mawaz Khan one goal.

For HN Polo, Santiago Loza struck four goals while Raja Mikail Sami, Raja Jalal Arslan and Haider Naseem hit one goal apiece. HN Polo though started the match well by banging in a brace to take a 2-0 lead but BN Polo then struck one to reduce the margin to 1-2. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored two goals each, with HN Polo still having a 4-3 lead. BN Polo played better polo in the third chukker, converting two goals against one by HN Polo to equalize the score at 5-5. BN Polo turned the tables of the match in the fourth chukker, as they fired four goals against one by HN Polo to take a healthy 9-6 lead. The last chukker saw both the teams scoring one goal each, thus BN Polo winning the match 10-7. Two matches will be played tomorrow (Sunday) after which the position of both the pools will be cleared.