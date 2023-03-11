Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court in the federal capital on Friday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) three-day physical remanded of Axact chief ex­ecutive officer (CEO) and owner of a private news channel Shoaib Shaikh for allegedly brib­ing an additional sessions judge. The Sessions Court Islamabad heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the statement of Sessions Judge Pervez Qadir was part of ongoing appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and that the trial court had convicted Shoaib Shaikh along with other co-accused. The sessions judge had admitted taking bribe in front of two high court judges, the prosecutor added.

Lawyer Safi Latif Khosa was stopped by the court for repeatedly speaking during the argu­ments of the prosecutor. Khosa said if the in­quiry was held in 2018 then why the case was registered after five years? “A verbal statement cannot be considered as a confessional state­ment,” he said. Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabir granted three-day physical remand of accused Shoaib Shaikh and handed him over to FIA.