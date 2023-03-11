Share:

HYDERABAD-Two brothers riding a motorbike were killed when their bike collided with a truck here on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the CIA Center in the limits of Baldia police station.

The police told that the two young brothers Muhammad Qayum and Muhammad Naeem were the sons of Noor Muhammad, and residents of Mirpurkhas. The police said that those who witnessed the accident told that the truck driver struck the motorbike, badly disfiguring the bodies of the deceased in the accident.

The police arrested the driver Muhammad Sajjad, a resident of Nazimabad, Karachi hailing from Abottabad, and confiscated the truck bearing registration number K-5716.

The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far. In another incident, at least three persons were killed and two other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Shikarpur on late Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Indus Highway in Karampur area near Shikarpur where a speeding car hit two motorcycles, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have also arrested the driver of the car from the spot.