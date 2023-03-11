Share:

KARACHI-A bird on Friday hit the engine of a Dubai-bound foreign airlines plane, forcing it to make an emergency landing a few seconds after takeoff at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the airport sources, the engine of the plane was seriously damaged after being hit by the bird. The bird crashed into the engine after Fly Dubai flight FZ 334 took off from the airport to Dubai, and after the hit, the engine started making terrible sounds. The pilot reported an emergency to the control tower, and upon receiving instructions, he landed the plane back at the airport. The passengers were removed the plane and shifted to the transit lounge.