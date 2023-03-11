Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Ab­dul Shakoor on Friday informed that the Federal Cabinet had ap­proved the Hajj Policy 2023 the other day, therefore, the minis­try had decided to collect the Hajj applications from March 16 to 31 through 14 designat­ed banks. Addressing a press conference here in the ministry, he said the Hajj balloting would be held on April 5 as per the schedule. The minister said the ministry was charging the Hajj expenses from the government pilgrims as it would be spent on their facilities throughout the holy journey.