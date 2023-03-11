ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday informed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the Hajj Policy 2023 the other day, therefore, the ministry had decided to collect the Hajj applications from March 16 to 31 through 14 designated banks. Addressing a press conference here in the ministry, he said the Hajj balloting would be held on April 5 as per the schedule. The minister said the ministry was charging the Hajj expenses from the government pilgrims as it would be spent on their facilities throughout the holy journey.
