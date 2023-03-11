Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister for In­dustries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Iranian Consulate along with a high-level delegation. The delegation included Secretary In­dustry and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary Agriculture, Special Secre­tary Agriculture, Commissioner La­hore and CEO Punjab Board of Invest­ment & Trade Jalal Hasan. Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer and the delegation met Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far. During the meeting, bi­lateral trade relations and provision of relief in the holy month of Ramadan was discussed. Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government had prepared a comprehensive plan to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan. Consul General Mehran Movahed Far said that they were ready for all kinds of support to provide relief to their Muslim broth­ers during Ramadan Mubarak.”We are keen to import meat from Punjab and for this purpose the support of Punjab government is required”. CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan said that Punjab In­vestment Board will play its effective role in trade with Iran.

STANDING COMMITTEE MEMBERS VISITS MIZA-E-IQBAL, SHAKIR ALI MUSEUM

A delegation of the Senate Stand­ing Committee on National Heritage and Culture under the leadership of its Chairman Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday visited Mizar-e-Iqbal and Shakir Ali Museum. The committee members placed a bouquet of flow­ers and recited Fatiha at Mizar-e-Iqbal where they were presented a guard of honour on their arrival. Dua was also offered for progress and prosperity of the country while Chairman Committee Afnan Ullah Khan recorded his impressions in the visitor’s Book.On this occasion, Afnan said: “ Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s thought teaches us self-reli­ance”, adding that the government was trying to make Pakistan a pros­perous and peaceful country accord­ing to the dream of Allama Iqbal. “More than a poet and philosopher, Allama Iqbal was really a visionary leader and one of the greatest intel­lectuals of all times”, he added.