Share:

A large number of people in Pakistan lack basic reading and writing skills, which is a serious obstacle to their daily activities and personal fulfillment. Illiterate individuals also have poor employment opportunities. Illiteracy is a major problem faced by every corner of the world and is a leading cause of poverty, low GDP, and crime. A 1% increase in global literacy could increase the world GDP by billions of dollars. Many social barriers and lack of access to education contribute to the high number of illiterate people.

The lack of education not only inhibits the progress of individuals but is also a major problem for the economic progress of a country. Governments should offer free books, scholarships, and grants to encourage a reading culture. Education is the most important fundamental factor for proper development and growth, and the government should provide appropriate educational resources to make education accessible to every corner of the world.

QANDEEL YASEEN,

Lahore.