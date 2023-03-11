Share:

ISlAMABAD - The Arms Control & Disarmament Centre (ACDC) of the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) on Friday held an in-house session on “latest Developments on Issues of Arms Control & Disarmament” with Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi.

The discussion was chaired by Director General, ISSI, Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood, a news release said. Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the obtaining global environment marked by revival of traditional geopolitics, great-power competition, military conflicts, existential threat posed by climate change, and an evidently weakening commitment to multilateralism.

He noted that these dynamics had profound implications for international cooperation, including on issues related to arms control and disarmament. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi apprised the participants of recent developments on the issues of arms control and disarmament, especially with reference to the discourse in the Conference on Disarmament (CD). He shared his assessment of the state of play on important agenda-points in the CD and Pakistan’s approach.