KARACHI- Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Friday He submitted before the court that elections were not held on 11 seats of union council chairmen and vice chairmen in Karachi owing to the death of candidates or other reasons. Talking to media, he asked the court to order the Election Commission to hold elections on these 11 seats immediately so that the mayor of Karachi could be elected. He said the JI was the most successful party in the recently held local government elections in Karachi. Naeem said the JI had given a proof to the Election Commission about its success in five union councils, but the commission had become a political tool of the PPP. He said the ECP was duty bound to conduct transparent and impartial elections. It was not performing its constitutional obligation. “Why are the results of 11 union councils not being announced?” the JI leader questioned. He claimed that the PPP wished that elections would not be held in these 11 union councils as it would face defeat.