Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Health Dr Abid Jameel paid a detailed visit to the Paraplegic Center Peshawar and formally inaugurated the clinic for the treatment of children with autism.

He was very impressed with the performance of the country’s largest physical rehabilitation centre and greatly appreciated the dedication of its staff. Dr Abid Jameel visited various departments of the hospital, discussed issues with the patients receiving treatment, and inquired about their health. On this occasion, spinal cord injury patients from various parts of the country told the Health Advisor that, aside from three meals a day, all treatment facilities and equipment are provided to them completely free of charge, and they are also completely satisfied with the staff’s good behaviour. The Health Advisor formally inaugurated the clinic and programme for the treatment and physical and psychological rehabilitation of autistic children on this occasion.

He was told that the number of children affected by autism is rapidly increasing across the country and that it has become a major problem in the modern world, but that there are very few institutions for autism treatment that are also very expensive. It should be noted that children with autism are typically self-absorbed and unaware of their surroundings; they avoid socialising with others, are uninterested in reading, and are unable to concentrate on any task.