PESHAWAR - The district administration and district sports office would jointly organised Lawari Snow Festival in district Dir Upper on March 12 (Sunday). Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan would inaugurate the festival. The event would include firework, music, cultural show, food competition and sports event including tug of war, volleyball, rugby and other local games.

The students of schools, colleges and local teams would participate in different sports activities while renowned local singers would perform at the music show. The purpose of the event is to attract tourists to the areas besides providing entertainment and business opportunities to the local communities, said the DC. Earlier, the District Sports Officer Siddiq Ullah met with the Deputy Commissioner at his office and briefed him about the event. He also presented a T-shirt with the logo of the event to the DC.