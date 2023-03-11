Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man committed suicide alongwith his minor daughter by jumping into Abu Zehbi canal over do­mestic issues, rescuers said. Muhammad Saleem son of Muhammad Ramzan, 52, drowned alongwith 3-year-old Zoha, resident of Mohala Katra Ahmed Khan into 150 feet deep canal water. Res­cue staff reached out to the spot and the search opera­tion was continued until the filing of this report. The po­lice of the concerned juris­diction were informed which started an investigation. The initial report said the event took place following a do­mestic dispute that caused the man to kill himself with his daughter on Friday.