Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that only her party could combat inflation which continues to surge making it difficult to poor citizens to have a square meal.

Amid spiraling up food prices, the weekly inflation rate in Pakistan surged to 42.27 per cent – highest weekly YoY number since September last – on an annual basis during the outgoing week as the cash-strapped country implemented conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive a stalled loan programme.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the weekly inflation measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded a rise of 1.37% until March 9, with major increase observed in the prices of food items.

Maryam Nawaz stated this while chairing a party meeting in Faisalabad where organizational structure of the party was reviewed and recommendations for enhancing cooperation among PML-N wings were discussed.

She said the PML-N was the only party that could reduce inflation and put the country on the road to prosperity. She reiterated her demand for equal standards of justice in the country.

Lamenting over unethical social media practices, Maryam Nawaz asked the PML-N workers to play their role to combat such trends. The social media wing of PML-N had to take up the responsibility to end the hatred in society