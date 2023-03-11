Share:

QUETTA - The delegation of Makran Construction Association Gwadar (MCAG) called on the Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo on Friday. During the meeting, The CM was informed about the problems and diffi­culties of the contractors. On this occasion, the CM sympathetically listened to the problems of the delegation and assured them of all possible co­operation. Provincial ministers Abdul Rasheed Dashti, Ziaullah Langu and Member of Provin­cial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present on the occasion.