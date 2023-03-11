Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir un­veiled the logo of ‘Punjab Culture Day’ at a ceremony held at the Pun­jab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

The minister said that the logo of Pun­jab Culture Day has been changed. The current logo is fully represents the culture of Punjab, in which a Punjabi man and a woman are shown dressed in Punjabi clothes.

Amir Mir said that to ensure represen­tation of the common Punjabi people, the turban associated with aristocracy has been replaced by the commonly used turban in the logo. He said that Punjab Culture Day would be celebrat­ed on March 14 and divisional commis­sioners across the province would or­ganise ceremonies in their respective regions.

He said that the civilisation and cul­ture of Punjab was famous all over the world due to its beauty, and the De­partment of Information and Culture is rendering services for promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture. Sec­retary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi, Additional Secretary Culture Na­zia Jabeen and other officers attended the ceremony.