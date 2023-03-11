Share:

ISLAMABAD - Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed, does not have any social media account, in­cluding Twitter and Face­book. The NAB spokesman, in a statement on Friday, advised the general public and medi­apersons to be cautious and not to follow or attribute any fake accounts associated with the chairman. He also request­ed the people to immediate­ly report to the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) and NAB Headquarters, as well as its re­gional offices, about the indi­viduals claiming to be acquain­tances of the NAB chairman.