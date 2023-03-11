Share:

KARACHI- To pay tribute to Late Zia Mohyeddin, National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) will be staging a drama “An Inspector Calls” which is an investigative murder mystery full of startling twists and turns. The drama was unexpected detections by someone who introduces himself as an Inspector from the police station visiting the house of a business tycoon. His interrogations develop from mild to harsh during the course of the evening bringing out starling facts about the family and its members which leaves them devastated. It has been adapted into a present day scenario by Khalid Ahmad from a 1945 play, “An Inspector Calls,” by J.B. Priestley. Adapted & Directed by Khalid Ahmad.

The drama is being played from 10th to 19th March.