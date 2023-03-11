Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the PMLN was fully prepared to go to the polls but lev­el playing field was imperative for all political players to ensure the credibility of elections.

Addressing a workers’ conven­tion in al-Fateh Sports Complex here, she said that election was just knocking at the doors but workers should not afraid of it. They should be ready to face it as a brave politi­cal workers. If elections were con­ducted without impartial account­ability, no one would accept its results, she added. She said that Nawaz Sharif and development of Pakistan were interlinked with each other. In 2013, Pakistan was facing acute shortage of electrici­ty but Nawaz Sharif strived hard and provided electricity to not

only the houses but also to the factories. She said that ev­erything was sailing smooth­ly but a deep rooted conspiracy was hatched and Nawaz Sharif was removed from the political scene. She said that the perpe­trators of conspiracy were now themselves confessing to their guilt and one after another was exposing the elements who were involved in this conspiracy.

She also quoted a common joke that when three thieves were caught red handed, each was naming others who also acted as facilitator. She further said that the establishment had also real­ized the impact of this conspir­acy and had disassociated itself from the conspirators.

She further said that the facil­itators of Imran Khan were now skipping from the country one af­ter another. She appreciated the political vision of people of Fais­alabad and termed it as a “cash cow of the country”. She said that in Nawaz Sharif era the politi­cal meetings of Faisalabad were considered as the trend setter and decision maker in the politi­cal affairs of the country. Maryam Nawaz said that this workers’ convention would also play a de­cisive role in the national politics.

She said that in 2013 when Nawaz Sharif came into power, the country was in acute short­age of electricity but he worked hard and the nation witnessed zero load-shedding in this mega industrial city. It also gave a quick start to the industrial produc­tion but this process of growth was derailed through a conspir­acy hatched by Imran Khan, she added. The PML-N Senior Vice President said that nation also witnessed that development of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif were interlinked but he was disquali­fied on a frivolous allegation of not receiving salary from his son.

She said that it was for the first time in the history of Paki­stan that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif had announced to provide free wheat flour to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. She said that such peo­ple-friendly decision could be tak­en by the patriotic politician and not by watch-thief. She said that Hamza Shehbaz announced to provide free electricity to the peo­ple. It was Imran Khan who went to the court and on his plea this fa­cility was withdrawn, she added.

She asked the people to rec­ognize their enemy who him­self was neither working for the welfare, nor allowed others to do so. She said that Imran was a true “Fitna” and she was right­ly dubbing him exploiter for his anti-democracy and anti-people stance. The Chief Organiser said that developing Pakistan faced a deep decline when Nawaz Sharif was deseated.

She said that development pro­cess was totally wrapped up with this decision as it was not anti Nawaz Sharif decision but it was anti poor and anti Pakistan step which deprived the country from speedy progress and prosperity. She said that Imran Khan was re­sponsible of the current econom­ic scenario as he was the person who inked agreement with the IMF. She said that the conspira­tors of this drama had committed a crime and nation would never forgive their generations.

She said that Imran Khan was clamped on the nation whose vision was just only eggs, hens, cars and calves. She said that a jackal could not be a leader. She termed Imran as coward and said that he had deputed women for his protection. She said that Nawaz Sharif was a true lead­er. He proudly faced the pris­on along with his daughter but he never used his workers as a shield. She said that Imran used his plastered leg as a tool to avoid from appearing in court but he was never hesitating in at­tending the public meeting.